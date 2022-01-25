MS GLADYS ADITHA GIBSON better known as TANTI KITTA and GRAN GRAN of Dortsetshire Hill and Arnos Vale died on Wednesday 19th January at the age of 81.

The funeral takes place on Sunday 30th January at Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church. The Body lies at the church from 11:00am. The Service Begins at noon. Burial will be at the Dorsetshire Hill Cemetery.