MRS ELIZABETH VERONICA DAVIS better known as BETTY, GIRYN and MOMS of Stubbs and Rivulet died on Monday January 17th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 30th at the Mount Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church, Prospect. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.