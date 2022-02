MRS CYNTHIA NURSE KEIZER better known as VELMA of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Arnos Vale died on Sunday January 16th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Friday February 11th at the New Hope Family Worship Centre, Brooklyn, New York. The service begins at 4:00 pm. The service begins at 6:00 pm. Burial will be on Saturday February 12th at the Canarsie Cemetery.