SVG Red Cross, USAID and UNICEF donates hand sanitizers and dispensers to schools across the country

Some three hundred Hand Sanitizers and Dispensers are being installed at Schools across the country, by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society, in partnership with two international agencies.

The initiative is being implemented to support the ongoing National Volcano Recovery Effort and help with the fight to control the spread of Covid 19.

The Red Cross is collaborating with two major donors – USAID and UNICEF – to distribute the Hand Sanitizers and Dispensers

The distribution is part of an Awareness Campaign initiated by the Red Cross, focusing on “Proper Mask Wearing” and “Proper Handwashing”

The Hand Sanitizers and Dispensers are also being placed in a number of communities nation-wide.

And, the St. Vincent Grammar School was the first school to receive its donation on Friday 21st January.

The SVG Red Cross is working closely with the Ministry of Education and BRAGSA to install the sanitizers and dispensers at Schools.

The Schools which were outfitted with Dispensers last week were: the School for Children with Special Needs, the Kingstown Anglican School and the Girls High School.

The work is expected to continue in the upcoming weeks.

