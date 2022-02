MR C-JAE RAUL WEEKES of Argyle died on Sunday 6th February at the age of 18. The funeral takes place on Saturday 26th February at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Mesopotamia. The viewing and tributes begin at 10:00 a.m. The service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

