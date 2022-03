MS EDNA LUCY ANTHONY better known as MISS EDNA of Troumaca and Questelles died on Tuesday 9th November at the age of 79. The funeral takes place on Saturday 12th March at the Mt. Tabor Spiritual Baptist Church at Troumaca. The body lies at the church from 10:00 a.m. The service begin at 11:00. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery. Transportation will be available by the bus – Soon Come which leaves outside Coreas Lumber Yard at 9:00 a.m. and at Philo’s Gas Station at Questelles at 9:15 a.m.

