MS ELIZABETH QUOW better known as MOTHER PIERRE of Largo Height and Coull’s Hill died on Tuesday February 1st at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 12th at the St. John’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Coull’s Hill. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery. The Van COOLIE MAN of Largo Height will leave the Leeward Bus Terminal at 8:00 a.m. and G1064 will leave Bay Road in Georgetown at 7:30 a.m. to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

