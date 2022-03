MR RHODEN SWINSTON FERGUS of Mt Greenan formerly of Diamonds Village died on Monday February 14th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 20th at the Light of Truth Church of God Seventh Day Adventist, Mt Greenan. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The Service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Sans Souci Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van (T-GEE) from Diamonds Village. All Covid-19 Protocols will be in Effect.

