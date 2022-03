MRS ROSALIND YOUNG-HUSBAND of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Calliaqua and Waterford, St. Michael, Barbados, died in New York on Saturday March 5th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 19th at the Mt. Olive Pentecostal Church of Faith, 830 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. The service begins at 9:00 am. Burial will be at the Canarsie (Ca-nar-see) Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.

