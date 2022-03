MS ROCHELLE GORDON also known as KATHY of Barrouallie died in the USA on Wednesday March 2nd at the age of 53. The funeral takes place on Friday March 18th. The funeral will live stream at the Barrouallie Evangelical Church from 3:30 pm. The body will be cremated in Brooklyn, New York.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print