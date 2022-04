MR JASON WINSTON KEIR of Biabou formerly of Luton, Bedford Shire, England died Friday April 9th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Tuesday April 19th at the St. Matthews Anglican Church. The viewing and tributes begin at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print