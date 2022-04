MR STEPHEN JOSEPH better known as STEVE of Brooklyn, New York formerly of New Montrose died on Tuesday March 19th at the age of 55. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 16th at the Caribe Funeral Home, 1922 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing begins at 4:00 pm. The service begins at 6:00 pm. Burial will be in Brooklyn, New York.

