Kieron Pollard retires from international cricket

The West Indies Limited-Overs captain, Kieron Pollard has retired from international cricket.

He announced the decision on social media yesterday, a day before his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians’ game against Chennai Super Kings.

Pollard said: “After careful deliberation, I’ve today decided to retire from international cricket.

As is the case of many young persons, it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I’m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the Twenty/20 International and One Day International forms of the game.”

Pollard, who will be 35 next month, played 123 One Day Internationals after making his debut in the ICC 2007 Cricket World Cup, scoring 2,706 runs at an average of 26.01 with three centuries, and took 55 wickets.

In 101 Twenty/20 Internationals, he scored 1,569 runs and achieved a strike of 135.14 with a highest score of 75 not out. He never played a Test for West Indies and was one of many white-ball specialists for West Indies for more than a decade. He revolutionised the Twenty/20 game across the world.

After David Miller, Pollard has played the second-most Men’s International matches, 224 without playing a Test.

With a ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup coming up later this year in Australia and an One Day International Cricket World Cup next year in India, Cricket West Indies will now have to select a new captain in both formats.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

