MR KENLET ARTHUR DERRICK better known as GABBY of Dascent Cottage, Old Montrose and Trinidad died on Monday May 2nd at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Monday May 9th at the Laventille Pentecostal Church, Trinidad. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Tuna Puna Cemetery, Trinidad.

