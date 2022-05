MR LISLE SERGEANT of Arnos Vale died on Thursday April 21st at the age of 90. Proprietor of Sergeant Building Supplies. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 7th at the Calvary Baptist Church, Arnos Vale. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Minivan with registration number H8982, From the Calvary Baptist Church to the cemetery and back.

