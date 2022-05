MRS ALMA SAM BOYCE better known as ALMA SAM and PIN of Toronto, Canada formerly of Coull’s Hill and Barrouallie died on Tuesday April 19th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 7th at the Scott’s Funeral Home, 1273 Western Road, Toronto. The viewing takes place on Friday May 6th at the Scott’s Funeral Home at 6:00 pm. Burial will be at the Beach Wood Cemetery, Toronto, Canada. There will be Live Broadcast on Facebook

