MR REYNOLD RENNIE ANTHONY WILLIAMS better known as OUNCES, SHORT MAN and BUBBLES of Toronto Canada formerly of Villa Flat, died on Sunday June 26th. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 9th at 10:00 am. There will be a viewing of Friday July 8th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Burial will be at the Meadowvale Cemetery Brampton Canada.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print