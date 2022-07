MRS VETA WILLIAMS better known as MRS LAYNE and MOTHER LAYNE of Glenside, Marriaqua and Brooklyn, New York died on Wednesday June 29th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 24th at the Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Mesopotamia. The viewing begins at 11:00am. The Service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

