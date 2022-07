MR CARDON THOMAS better known as MARS formerly of Mt Greenan and Sans Souci died in Brooklyn, New York died on Monday July 18th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place in New York on Sunday July 31st at Caribe Funeral Home at 1922 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing takes place from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 4:00 pm. Burial will be in St Vincent, date and time to be announced.

