REVEREND MOTHER DONNA MARIA WALTERS-SCOTT better known as DONNA and MOTHER SCOTT of Victoria Village died on Thursday August 28th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 10th at the Mt Jerriot Spiritual Baptist Church, Victoria Village, The viewing, tributes and songs service begin at 10:00 am. There will be a second service on Sunday September 11th at the Bethel Spiritual Baptist Church at Block 2000, Old Montrose. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins

