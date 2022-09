MR DAVIDSON JOHNSON better known as DAVE of Long Island, USA formerly of Stubbs, Mt. Pleasant and Argyle died on Monday September 12th at the age of 70. A Memorial service takes place on Friday September 30th at the Mt. Coke Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the USA.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print