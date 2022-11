MRS ELENE ROSETTA MALCOLM HUGGINS better known as ROSEY of Vermont died on Friday October 7th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 13th at the Mt Moriah Divine House of Prayer church, at the Malcolm’s Residence in Vermont. Viewing begins at 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.

