MR EZEKIEL SAMUEL CLARKE better known as DU-BAD of Sion Hill died on Saturday October 22nd at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Friday November 18th at the St. Georges Anglican Cathedral, Kingstown. There will be a procession from the Ever Ready funeral Home to the Cathedral from 11:15 am. Viewing and tributes begin at 12:15. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

