MS IRENE SCARBORO better known as E-REN SAM and MA E-REN of Laventille, Trinidad formerly of Coulls Hill died on Saturday November 5th at the age of 99. The funeral takes place tomorrow,(Friday November 18th ) at the Simpson Memorial Home in Laventille. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery, Trinidad.

