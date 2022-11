MR STEVE KENDOLF SCOTT better known as CHANG of Richland Park and Cane End died on Monday November 14th at the age of 57. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 3rd at the Joyful Praise Tabernacle, Church in Richland Park. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.

