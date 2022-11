MRS CLARENA MINEVA ROBERTS BROWNE better known as NANA and MISS SAM of Glebe Hill, Barrouallie and Mustique died on Tuesday November 22nd at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 10th at the Kingdom Life Ministries, Keartons, Barrouallie. The viewing and tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

