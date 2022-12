DEACONESS MOTHER VALARIE VASTIE WILLIAMS of Redemption Sharpes and Petit Bordel died on Monday November 7th at the age of 55. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 4th at the St. Peter’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Dasent Cottage, Old Montrose. The body lies at the church 9:00am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

