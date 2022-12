MR OSSIQUE ALLAN BELLINGY of Buccament Bay and Petit Bordel died on Saturday November 5th at the age of 18. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Saturday December 3rd at the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Campden Park. Viewing and Tributes begin at 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery. Transportation will be provided from the Campden Park Wesleyann Holiness church to the Gas Station in Pembroke.

