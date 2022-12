MRS JACINTHA MATTHEWS HYACINTH of Valencia, Trinidad formerly of Welcome died on Friday November 25th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday December 8th at the Christian Brethren Ministries, La Harojuette, Trinidad. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Valencia Public Cemetery, Trinidad.

