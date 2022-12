MRS. JOYCE E. TUCKER nee MERCURY of Queens, New York formerly of Dickson and Kingstown died on Thursday December 15th at the age of 79. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 29th at the Sacred Heart Church, 1158 – 222nd Street Cambria Heights Queens, New York. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be in New York

