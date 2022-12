MRS JOY JACQURLINE YVETTE ALEXANDER of Chauncey died on Wednesday 14th December at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Saturday 7th January at the Chauncey Methodist Church. Viewing begins at 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

