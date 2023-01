MS WILHELMINA VICTORIA DANIEL BUTLER of Upper Villa formerly of Bridgetown, Lodge Village and Sans Souci died on Wednesday December 28th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Monday 9th January at the Biabou Seventh day Adventist church. Viewing begins at 12, service at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the Biabou cemetery.

