MR SYDNEY ALEXANDER JONES of Cedars died on Friday December 23rd at the age of 78. The funeral Service takes place on Saturday January 14th at the Biabou Evangelical church. The Service begins at 1pm. The Family requested No flowers at the Service. There will be a private Burial after Service with just close families. The Body was Cremated.

