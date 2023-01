MR CARLOS ALPHEUS CAIN better known as EREX, REX, CARDO, CAIN and BELT MAN of North Union died on Tuesday November 22nd at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 14th at the New Life Ministry, North Union. The Service begins at 1pm. Burial will be at the Sans Souci Cemetery.

