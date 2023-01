MR PRINCE ALBERT DASILVA better known as BOOPSIE and INDIAN of Revierre formerly of Bequia and Georgetown died on Wednesday December 14th at the age of 67. The takes place on Tuesday January 10th at the Bethel Gospel Assembly. The body lies at the church from 12pm. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

