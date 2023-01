MRS YVONNE ANETHA CROSBY nee ANTHONY of West Palm Beach, Florida, USA formerly of Cane Garden and Troumaca died on Sunday January 15th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 28th at the Christ Evangelical Baptist church, 3097 Hibiscus Circle, West Palm Beach, Florida at 9am. Burial takes place at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Cemetery, 10941, Southern boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

