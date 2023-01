MRS AMBORO ELETHA KING SPRINGER better known as LETHA of Arima, Trinidad formerly of New Adelphi died on Wednesday January 25th at the age of 68. The funeral takes place on Friday February 3rd at 10am at the True Worshippers Assembly, Church of God of Prophecy, Prophecy Avenue, La Horquetta, Arima, Trinidad.

