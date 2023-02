MRS YVONNE ILKA LEWIS nee ANDERSON of Cane Garden formerly of New Montrose died on Tuesday January 24th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Friday February 10th at the Anglican St George’s Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the church Noon. Mass begins Service at 1pm. Burial will be at the Church Yard.

