MR CONROD SIMON better known as UNCLE and SIO of Morvant, Trinidad and Tobago formerly of Montaque, Marriaqua died Thursday February 2nd at the age of 101. The funeral takes place on Thursday February 9th at the Lee’s Funeral Chapel, 50 Eastern Main road, St. Augustine. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Maracas El-chorro Public Cemetery, Trinidad.

