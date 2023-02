MR KERON DAMON RUDOLPH Jr. HADAWAY better known as HANNER of Ottley Hall died on Tuesday February 7th at the age of 29. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 5th at the Seven Days Marinata Church, Block 2000. The viewing and tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown.

