MR PAUL O’GARRO better known as PABLO, GROWLER and PAUL PANZIE of Fair Hall Housing Scheme formerly of Bottom Town/ Rose Place died on Saturday March 4th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Friday March 24th at the St. George’s Anglican Cathedral, Kingstown. The viewing and tributes begin at 11:30 am. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be ta he Kingstown Cemetery.

