MR MAXAN ROLAND HORNE better known as MAXI of Chili Village, Georgetown and Biabou died on Tuesday February 21st at the age of 53. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 25th at the Georgetown Gospel Hall Assembly. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

