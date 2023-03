MR ADALCIO LAWRENCETON GREAVES also known as CORPUS of Mala Village, Sion Hill and Toronto, Canada died on Friday March 17th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Friday March 24th at 3:00 pm at 28 Old Kingston Rd, Ajax, Ontario, Canada. Burial will be in Toronto, Canada.

