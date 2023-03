MS MAUREEN BERNADETTE WILKES better known as JO-ZENE of Paynters, Antigua and Barbuda formerly of Calliaqua died on Saturday March 11th at the age of 48. The funeral takes place on Friday April 14th at the Church of God of Prophecy, Rowan Henry Street. The viewing begins at 12:15. The service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the St. John’s Public Cemetery.

