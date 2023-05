MRS VERONICA ELAINE WALDRON better known as LUVENA of Rivulet died on Tuesday 18th April at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Saturday 6th May at the Glen Baptist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Van with registration number HS 500 and will leave McCarthy’s Gap at 11:45 a.m. to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

