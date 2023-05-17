REVEREND ALISON MARGARET SAMUEL of Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown died on Sunday May 7th. She was the Priest in charge of the Anglican Parish of St. Patrick (Barrouallie) with St. David (Chateaubelair), All Saints (Rose Bank) St. Mary Magdalene (Spring Village) and Our Lady of Perpetual Succour (Coull’s Hill). The funeral takes place on Monday May 22nd at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Georges Cathedral Church yard. The family requests that no floral arrangements be sent or taken to the Funeral home or be carried to the church on the day of the funeral.

