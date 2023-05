MR ENVIL LEWIS BAPTISTE better known as ENVY BAPTISTE and SOSO of Sion Hill, Sandy Bay died on Saturday 13th May at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Friday 2nd June at the Gospel Hall, Sandy Bay. The body lies at the church from 1:00 p.m. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the London Cemetery.

