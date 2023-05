MR JOMALO JARON JESSE DUMBAR better known as ICE of Rillan Hill died on Saturday 6th May at the age of 32. The funeral takes place on Saturday 27th May at the Converted New Life Ministries Choice Hill Questelles. Tributes and Viewing begin at 1:00 pm. the services begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

