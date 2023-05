MRS ZILMA CLERINE MICHAEL FORBES better known as MAMA and MAMA CLERINE of Chateaubelair died on Friday May 5th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 27th at the Chateaubelair New Testament Church of God. Viewing and Tributes begin at noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery. The Van “People’s Choice” will leave Old Tokyo at 11:00 am to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

