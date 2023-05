PASTOR CHERYL-ANN DUBLIN better known as PASTOR CHERYL ANN DUBLIN of Largo Height died on Friday May 21st at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 4th at the Shekinah Worship Centre, Church of God of Prophecy, Kingstown. The viewing and tributes begin at 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

